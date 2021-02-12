Ghanaians are the most welcoming people ever – BB Naija star, Vee

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Victoria Adeyele, known professionally as Vee, has eulogized Ghana and has described them as one of the most welcoming people the continent has ever had.

The reality star is currently in Ghana and was given a warm welcome when she arrived at the airport. Vee took to her Twitter page to praise Ghanaians after she and her boyfriend Neo arrived at the shores of the Republic of Ghana for a short tour with their fans. They were received with traditional dances and drumming upon arrival.



She wrote on Twitter, “aside from the fact that I specifically asked for privacy, Ghanaians are the most welcoming people ever! Couldn’t help but smile when I saw y’all”.

Aside from the fact that I specifically asked for privacy, Ghanaians are the most welcoming people ever! Couldn’t help but smile when I saw y’all ?? — V££ ???? (@veeiye) February 10, 2021

