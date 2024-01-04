Ghanaians are tired of your insults! - Nana Romeo pokes Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale (left) and Nana Romeo (right)

Media personality, Nana Romeo has called on Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, to switch from a brand that is associated with insults to that of an impactful one.

According to him, the rate at which Shatta Wale spews despicable words in public when he finds himself in controversy does not speak well of his brand as a musician and tends to denigrate his image.



Nana Romeo stated that although Shatta Wale is one of the best artistes in the country, his relevance seems to be declining in recent times due to his consistent public outbursts.



“Someone should let this video reach Shatta Wale and let him know that I have no ill intention towards him but from a clean heart. I know after this he would come after me but I don’t care. Shatta is one of the finest artistes in Ghana, but recently his songs have not been able to reach higher heights which is his fault. I think Shatta should rebrand himself in 2024 as a role model to people.



“You know the difference between good and bad so if you don’t rebrand yourself, you'll always rely on your past glory. The reason why your relevance is declining is that people are tired of you, your insults have made a lot of Ghanaians tired of you. People are now used to your attitude so it's not surprising anymore. You have to strive to eradicate that tag on you. Let your work speak for you, the insults will not make you relevant,” Nana Romeo said in a video shared on his Instagram page.



Shatta has come under scrutiny for raining insults on persons he seems to have issues with regardless of their status in society.



In his recent controversy with entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic and his former manager, Bullgod, Shatta Wale resorted to insults in responding to their claims.

It will be recalled that he used unprintable words against the owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite and the Managing Director, Fadda Dickson for allowing Kwasi Aboagye to make supposedly false claims about him.



