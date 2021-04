Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has described fans of musicians as too emotional than the artists themselves.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the serial hitmaker revealed that in Ghana, people talk about what they feel and not what it is.



He was explaining against the backdrop that a section of Ghanaians were bashing rapper, Sarkodie when he failed to show up in a music video shoot with him.

Watch video below: