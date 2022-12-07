Ghanaians asked govt for roads, water, hospitals but got a cathedral - Lydia Forson

Actress, Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has reiterated that the government led by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has let down the good people of Ghana.

Lydia, an ardent critic of the New Patriotic Party government, has once again provided reasons why the huge fortunes being pumped into the building of the National Cathedral should be channeled into the construction of basic social amenities for citizens.



According to the award-winning actress who continues to face stiff opposition for her clap backs at the government, there are more pressing needs like the provision of water, electricity, and roads instead of a Cathedral.



"When you think about it, Ghanaians are not asking for much oh. Good roads, stable electricity, water, hospitals and just the basics for human survival. Instead we’re getting a cathedral, expensive restaurants and real estate and everything else the average Ghanaian can’t afford," Lydia tweeted.



Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2023 Budget reading in Parliament announced that the government had earmarked GH₵80,000,000 for the construction of the infamous cathedral.



This brings the total amount dedicated to the project to GH₵420,000,000.

