Ghanaians behave like animals, democracy won't work - Retired military woman

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Retired military officer, Hajia Aisha Alhassan has revealed that democracy has not helped Ghana and suggested that our system of governance should be an authoritative one.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Hajia stated that democracy is not properly practised as people are threatened anytime they speak up.



“If we had freedom of speech, people would not be beaten for saying the right one. I would prefer authoritative governance. Democracy is too feeble for us, we need iron hands. Maybe I'm talking as a soldier but it is what Ghanaians want. We need to be forced to do things. Back then people were scared to misbehave. Now, we are living like animals instead of using our senses and discretion. Purple litter and ask where the AMA is. That is why we experience flood every year,” she said.



Having served in the army for 12 years, Miss Alhassan retired in the early 80s. She confirmed that being in the army has been beneficial to her.

"The experience was a good one because the training prepared us mentally and physically. Our training back then is very different from what they give then now," Hajia revealed.



