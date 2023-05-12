Ghanaians bullied me into proving a point in my music career- Fantana

Ghanaian Highlife and Afro Dancehall singer, Fantana

Ghanaian Highlife and Afro Dancehall singer, Francine Nyanko Koffi has disclosed that money is not her motive for doing music.

According to the “so what” hitmaker, she ventured into music because she genuinely loves music. However, Ghanaians got her caught up in a “good girl gone bad” web.



“I entered music because I genuinely liked music but then y’all bullied me into having me prove a point,” she said in a chat with Giovani Caleb.



Fantana has had a great deal of a hard time from Ghanaians, especially the media, after signing with her former record label, Rufftown Records in 2019



A few months after she signed onto the label, she was hit with an ex-convict allegation. She also encountered a backlash from netizens for showing off her sanitary towel on stage during her performance at the 2019 Reign Concert to launch Shatta Wale’s 'Wonderboy' album.

She was also criticized for making controversial statements like ” I can’t cook but I can drive a man crazy”.



The last straw that broke the camel’s back, she exited her former record label in a turf- war between her and label mate, Wendy Shay.



The “Rich Gyal Anthem” singer has since been inconsistent in the music scene.



However, in a comeback, Fantana released her single “your man” and is set to release her EP dubbed "Pills and Concoctions” in July 2023.