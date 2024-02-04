Ghanaians celebrate Grace Nortey as she turns 87

Veteran actress, Grace Nortey

Veteran actress Grace Nortey is being celebrated by Ghanaians as she turned 87 on February 3, 2024.

Her picture was posted on social media, especially on Instagram by bloggers and media personalities who shared birthday wishes under their posts.



Birthday wishes also came in from netizens and those who chanced on it reminisced on her contribution to the movie industry.



“Happy birthday Grandma. We have enjoyed your movies years back. God bless and grace you greatly in all your endeavors in Jesus' name Amen”



“Oh, Mama Grace! The Lord has graced you with strength in more age. May he keep on till the time, you wish to depart. Happy happy birthday”



“Much love to you granny, you executed your roles in movies with dexterity. Happy birthday”, how Grace Nortey was celebrated on her birthday.



Born in 1937, Grace Nortey began her acting career in 1970 and she is known for being among the pioneers of theatre and drama in Ghana.

One interesting thing about Grace Nortey was how she infused the Ga language in the roles she played.



The first movie she featured in was Nana Akoto, released in 1985. Her other recognized movies are “Sinking Sands”, “The Other Side of the Rich”, “Ties that Bind”, and “Beasts of No Nation”, with the latter she made an appearance with Idris Elba, Fred Amugi, and Ama K. Abebrese.



The veteran actress’ acting skills were appreciated and during her days of active acting, she emerged as the winner of the Best Cameo Actress at the 2011 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards.



Check out some reactions below:





