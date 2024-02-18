Ghanaians descend on Afua Asantewaa over GH¢1 data comment on X

Guinness Record Sing-a-thon attempter, Afua Asantewaa

Guinness Record Sing-a-thon attempter, Afua Asantewaa, has come under intense backlash from Ghanaians over a comment she passed on microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a recent post on X, Afua Asantewaa spoke about how some internet users use low budgeted internet data to perpetuate hate online, yet beg their abusers for help when they meet them in real life.



She described such acts as ridiculous as such online bullies can be easily trapped.



She wrote, “Too many people expose their ignorance on social media. They comment anyhow with 1gh data and DM [direct message] or meet you in person begging for money or job. Luck [lack] of knowledge, many shall perish. They don’t know their contact or email used to register their ghost can easily be tracked.”



Her comments, however, did not sit well with many internet users who swiftly advised her to focus on getting her world record attempt accepted and verified by Guinness World Records.



Others also reminded her of how internet users used the same 1gh data to support her when she attempted her Guinness Record Sing-a-thon.



A user said, “Madam be calming down okay it’s not the time to be throwing shade… 1gh can’t even buy airtime anymore okay, just keep mute or we will always come here to observe and comment our frustration. Gadam you okay!”

Afua Asantewaa embarked on her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon (sing-a-thon) by an individual in December 2023.



EAN/AE



