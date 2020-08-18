Ghanaians descend on Lilwin for posting naked videos

Click for Market Deals →
A section of the public have descended hard on Kumawood actor, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, for posting videos of naked girls twerking to his new song in a challenge.
Although promoting the song, which a lot of women have danced to in videos, he posted the ones the women were almost naked, generating a lot of controversial comments on his page.
For some people, they could not believe the Kumawood actor could post such videos, with some suggesting that Lilwins page was being handled by someone else.
Others also expressed their disappointment in the posts, calling him to pull them down.
Meanwhile, he is yet to respond to the matter.
Below are some comments.
