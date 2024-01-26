Ghanaians do not support the movie industry - Harold Amenyah

Harold Amenyah is a Ghanaian actor

Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenyah, has blamed the poor state of Ghana's movie industry on the lack of support from the local audiences.

He said in a recent interview reported by myjoyonline.com that the industry was not doing well because movie producers were not inspired and driven to make more movies.



He said that cinema attendance was vital for the industry's development, but most Ghanaians did not show up.



He compared the Ghanaian film industry to the Nigerian one, and admitted that Nigeria was doing better in the film sector.



According to him, this was because people invested in the Nigerian movie industry and the people also came to watch the movies at the cinemas.



He said that Ghana could learn from Nigeria's success by using similar strategies to improve the local film sector.

"Ghanaians do not support us. People will ask us why they don't see us on the screens, it's because they are not watching and they don't even look for it.



"Nigerians are ahead of us because they get the support. We are learning from them, we will get there."



"They learn from us in terms of production and filming, but we have to learn from them in terms of support and promotion because they do better than us," he said honestly.



He said that he was hopeful about the future of the Ghanaian film industry if local productions got the support they needed.



He asked Ghanaians to support the movie industry by going to movie premieres and watching more local content.

