Ghanaians enjoy the downfall of others - Appietus

Ghanaian sound engineer and musician, Appietus has emphatically stated that Ghanaians love to see the downfall of people around them.

Per his observation, Ghanaians hardly encourage each other, but rather enjoy trolling their colleagues when things go wrong.



Talking to Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush, he shared, “How can we move forward as a country when all we want is the downfall of others. What do you gain from that?" he asked.



He believes these are some of the reasons the country’s growth is stagnant.



“With this attitude, how are we going to make billionaires in this country? Because we don’t want anybody to become rich, we will all stay on the ground”, he said.

He advised, “we all need to try as much as possible to change our attitude towards one another. We also need to encourage and celebrate with others when need be. That is if we want to grow as a country”.



Throughout the month of March, as Ghana celebrates 64 years of independence, the capital’s most exciting weekend, entertainment show will be focused on driving our local content; music, food, products and everything Ghanaian on the show.



The show also hosts stakeholders in the entertainment industry to educate, entertain and empower emerging talents and have conversations around topical issues in the sector.



The show has so far had guests including Reggie Rockstone, Prince Bright( Buk Bak), Skillions (Jayso, Kevin beats & Skaer) as well as entertainment pundits Koka and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.