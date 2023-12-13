Ghanaians fight amongst themselves instead of working together to promote their own - George Quaye

playwright and CEO, Image Bureau. George Quaye

Ghanaian playwright and CEO of Image Bureau, George Quaye, has expressed his concerns about the rate at which Ghanaians refuse to support and push their own craft.

George Quaye made these statements while lamenting Ghana’s missed opportunity to conquer the world with Hiplife.



He expressed disappointment at the rate at which Ghanaians had failed at rallying around their own genre.



“I think when it comes to Hiplife, we missed a very important opportunity to conquer the world. When we had hiplife, we did what Ghanaians usually do – we bickered and argued around it ... Someone asked me why I was promoting plays by Roverman and I asked, why can’t we win together?” he stated during a discussion on the Daybreak Hitz, on December 13



George Quaye, while making his submissions, made reference to Nigerians, who are noted for actively pushing their craft to Ghana but fail to accept foreign productions.



He stressed the need for Ghanaians to discard the habit of accepting just any ‘foreign products’.



“When we staged The Gods Are Not to Blame, one Nigerian walked up to me to say what we did was even better than the original script, but then it would be an insult to Nigerians if we were to stage there.

“We never, as a people, know how to jealously guard and nurture something that is ours. We do not decide to push what is ours out there, but we are in a hurry to accept what comes from outside,” he stated.



