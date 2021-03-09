Ghanaians have not properly celebrated the glory of my collabo with Beyonce – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian artist, Shatta Wale, is of the opinion the significance of his collaboration with multiple award-winning American artiste, Beyonce hasn’t been appreciated enough by Ghanaians.
In 2020, Wale was featured on ‘Already,’ a cut off Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King‘ visual film.
“We have not celebrated the glory enough,” stated Wale during a recent interview.
“This is a superstar that took one of us. Beyonce didn’t say ‘I was special,’ ‘I was the best artiste,’ ‘I was the toughest artist or anything.’ It happened by God’s Grace, and I think Ghanaians have not appreciated it enough. I still feel there is more work to do,” stated Wale on Showbiz 360.
“We have not celebrated the glory enough because we are here complaining about Afrobeats. Nigerians are not moving into the international market and God has given us Moses to just use one stick. Instead of everybody to follow me, they are blind about it. Everybody wants to do some. What Beyonce did won’t happen again unless another generation. There is no artiste above Beyonce level that anyone can feature.”
