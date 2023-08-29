Ghanaians in the diaspora are not supporting us - Fameye

Ghanaian rapper, Fameye

Popular Ghanaian artist Fameye has highlighted the struggles faced by local artists in the Ghanaian music industry, particularly the issue of low attendance at international shows.

In a candid interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Fameye revealed that many Ghanaian acts are forced to cancel their shows due to apathy from the Ghanaian community in the diaspora. He compared the situation to that of Nigerian musician Wizkid and blamed the Ghanaian community internationally for not supporting artists when they go out to perform.



“Why do Ghanaian artists keep cancelling their shows? They don't come. If Wizkid holds a show, even if the show is four months away, it will be sold out. I've witnessed it, in New York, and I don't want to mention names. Big, big names from here. Just last year, they had a concert in a small place. Not even ten people showed up. If I mentioned names, you would be surprised.” he disclosed.



He mentioned that even his recent show in the UK had a smaller turnout than expected. The artist expressed nostalgia for a time when Nigerian artists collaborated with Ghanaians due to the strong support system.



“I had my show in the UK, like, last week. I was expecting a lot of people. It was only a few who came. Our people are not supporting us. It feels intentional because it wasn't like that before. There was support then, That was why Nigerians were featuring Ghanaian artists that time. Burna Boy was featuring Shatta, Flavour was featuring Sarkodie because they knew the support was there, but right now we are the ones chasing them to feature them,” he said.



This revelation has sparked discussions about the factors contributing to the decline in local support for Ghanaian artists.



ID/BB

