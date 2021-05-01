Ghanaians kill our trends before they reach maturity – Gasmilla

Gasmilla

Singer Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly called Gasmilla, believes that the ‘azonto’ movement has not lost its relevance in modern trends as far as entertainment is concerned and has encouraged entertainers to revive it.

The self-acclaimed king of azonto revealed that trends originating from Ghana fail to stay relevant in the entertainment world locally and internationally due to the nature of how Ghanaians perceive certain things.



"It is very typical of Ghanaians to kill what we have before it reaches its maturity stage. We have the habit of tagging trends that have been in the system for a considerable period of time as outdated. We have been too creative to the point that after creating something good, we do not hold on to it but let it go”.



He however encouraged music artists and entertainers to revive the ‘azonto’ movement as it is not late.

"Whatever doesn’t exist, does not have a name. Back then, ‘azonto’ became a social sensation globally as whites even jammed to it. If after ten years of its creation and the name ‘azonto’ is still mentioned, then it is still alive.



“It has gone international. The only thing that is needed is to industrialize it by making it a genre. Jamaicans have made reggae and dance hall a globally known genre. We can also make the best of our assets.”