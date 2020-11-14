Ghanaians love to support senseless songs - Singer KayKay Amponsah

Singer Kaykay Amponsah

Source: Xtreme Media Ltd

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Kaykay Amponsah, who recently won the 'Afropop Artist of the Year' at the Ghana Music Awards-USA has made it clear in an interview with afrotinz.com, that Ghanaians love to entertain and support 'stupid' songs rather than good music.

The award-winning artiste has released a new music video titled “Nkwasia Nwom”.



At the beginning of the video, he shows his disdain for ‘stupid’ songs as he watches some music videos on TV and breaks the screen because he considers those songs as ‘gibberish’.



In the song, he addresses the trends in the Ghanaian music industry and how an artiste can easily make waves doing meaningless songs which he refers to as “Nkwasia Nwom”.



According to Kaykay Amponsah, the 80’s was the time Ghanaians used to respect good music and sensible songs but in this new era, sensible songs no longer sell.

KayKay Amponsah said though he has ever been nominated in the Ghana Music Awards for his good song-writing skill in the 'Developmental Song of the Year' category with his gender empowerment song “As Long As You Are A Woman”, he is still a struggling artiste in the industry because he decided to stick to little or no controversy music.



He further named some artists like AY Poyoo, Ablekuma Nana Lace, Patapaa among others as those who are currently trending because of useless and meaningless content.



Despite the fact that ‘stupid’ songs trend the most in the Ghanaian environment, Kaykay Amponsah insists that he will not follow the trend, but rather keep making good music.

Source: Xtreme Media Ltd