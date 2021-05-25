1
Ghanaians on Twitter demand arrest of popular speedster in hit and run

Accident Ffilee Many have called for the arrest of Bondzie since the incident

Tue, 25 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bondzie is alleged to have knocked down a man who is now dead

• Many have called for his arrest since the incident

• Bondzie is said to be a popular speedster

Ghanaians on Twitter are demanding the arrest of a young man named Bondzie for allegedly knocking down a man who has been pronounced dead.

Bondzie, as he is identified by many, has been described as a reckless driver who is fond of driving at top speed.

In what seems to have triggered a whole campaign on Twitter, many Ghanaians appeared to be livid at the whole situation since the young man in question has not been picked up by the police for investigation.

Information about the victim also appears sketchy.

The issue has been trending since morning.

Read some of the tweets below



















