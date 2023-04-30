Ghanaians praise Medikal for snubbing Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy and Medikal

Some Ghanaians on social media have commended rapper, Medikal after he ignored Shatta Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale's 6-year-old son, Majesty, confronted Medikal over his claim that Shatta is a responsible father when she has always maintained that he doesn't live up to expectations.



What initially seemed like a friendly conversation escalated real quickly when the rapper who had had enough from Michy who had a camera to his face advised her to act responsibly at the party of blogger, GhKwaku on April 29.



Medikal who was in attendance at the party with his wife, Fella Makafui, walked away when Michy lost her cool and started hurling insults at the rapper.



The video of Michy confronting Medikal which has gone viral has since courted praises from netizens whom according to them, showed respect to the baby mama of his close friend, Shatta Wale.



One netizen said, "Shatta Michy was just bitter. Medikal didn't want to mind her. That's a man respecting his negger’s baby mama."

Another also wrote, "Medikal acted maturely cos of the respect and love he has for Shatta Wale…Michy is the baby mama so I will give it to MDK...The Video sent only one message across...” Michy still harbours a lot of hate for Shatta and to some extension the people close to Shatta”..



Below are some of the comments





Medikal acted maturely cos of the respect and love he has for shatta wale…Michy is the baby mama so I will give it to MDK..The Video sent only one message across,,,;”Michy still harbours a lot of hate for Shatta and to some extension the pple close to shatta”.. — BiG JiGGa???????????????????? (@JIGGGA_MAN) April 30, 2023

But that issue was for island er anaaa,.??? The fact that he walked out & said respect yourself was top top . — SHEILA IRENE ???? (@abena_mooley) April 30, 2023

U can imagine how long she’s been waiting for this opportunity lol ???? pic.twitter.com/LPCTP1QPZu — SLA-ZY LIVERPOOL???????? (@razakslazy1) April 30, 2023

Despite whatever he said and michy feels it’s not right or not truth you can call him privately to discuss this than rather chasing him in public to question him. I like the way medikal handled himself. I think this can be done privately not on social media — YOHANE (@Nanayawyohane) April 30, 2023

I like how Mdk behaved man is a king — EKLU TAKPAH???? (@TakpahR) April 30, 2023

Aswear michy drink things come dey move to innocent person. If wale was there like she go keep quiet too — Zygote (@lilzygote) April 30, 2023

This guy Dey grow, smart move not saying anything bad back.



Then your woman high waa ???? — Cole Pfeiffer (@DostedGh) April 30, 2023

JNA/WA