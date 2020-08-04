Entertainment

Ghanaians push for Shatta Wale to be honoured by the state for working with Beyoncé

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and American singer Beyonce

Many Ghanaians and fans of Shatta Wale are calling on the state to handsomely and publicly reward him for getting featured by Beyoncé on the ‘Black Is King’ album.

The demands of these Ghanaians and die-hard fans are premised on the fact that the celebrated Reggae/Dancehall artiste has worked hard to get Ghana represented on a bigger platform.



According to the conviction of many, for Shatta Wale to get featured on a whole album by Queen Beyoncé gives credence to the fact that he has worked hard and deserves to be adorned with great acknowledge from the state.



In several tweets, many believe Shatta Wale has opened the gate for the world to refocus their attention on what Ghanaian musicians and entertainers are doing differently that needs more attention and support.



Although the feat chalked by the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker has been well acknowledged by all Ghanaians with additional appreciation coming in from people in authority and celebrities, his fans and a large section of the populace believe he needs a state reward.



The hashtag #StateReward4Shatta is being used to send the message across to people in authority especially President Akufo-Addo to do the needful by honouring Shatta Wale for a good job done.

Some Of The Tweets That In Line With This Demand Are As Follows:@shattadracula writes: Ghana government we know “you” doesn’t give the required attention the Creative art industry as deserved but we the youths are really pushing hard for that recognition. @shattawalegh has once again putting Ghana on the global map and needs to be rewarded.



@flexkgermain wrote: Tonight we just want to bring something to the attention of the state by reminding the nation that, what @shattawalegh has done for Ghana music is the same as when a boxer go and win a fight for boxing get rewarded. Ghana should reward Shatta Wale! #StateReward4Shatta



@awoshieboy writes:@NAkufoAddoplease this year Shatta sell the country more than the tourism ambassadors please@shattawaleghdeserves a State award #StateReward4Shatta



Shatta Wale has done a lot for the industry. Artiste used to take peanut for shows even Kabutey, but now because of Shatta Wale all artiste get paid what they deserve. Thank you my King

