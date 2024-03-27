‘Ghanaians refuse to think, go to Dubai and see’ - A Plus backs Cheddar’s ‘sea to Kumasi’ plan

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame A Plus

Renowned entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare widely recognized as A Plus, has said that it is possible for a sea to be dredged in Kumasi as promised by the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar.

In justifying his claims, he referred to how Dubai, a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates, known to be a desert area in the world, has been able to grow plants.



He also said that the criticisms that Cheddar is facing for promising to extend the sea to Kumasi are similar to what happened to the late president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when he announced a decision to build the Akosombo Dam.



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, A Plus chided critics of Cheddar's idea.



“As we speak, there are some people who are finding ways to make it possible for humans to live on planet mass but Ghanaians refuse to think outside the box. It [dredging the sea in Kumasi] is something that can be done. Go to Dubai and see what they are doing now.



“The place used to be desert but very soon, there will be more plants there than in Ghana. Even though it is desert, they are turning it into a vegetation. When Kwame Nkrumah wanted to build Akosombo Dam, he was criticized, yet, he did it. I want everyone to understand that a sea can be extended to even Bolgatanga,” he remarked.



What Cheddar said:

Cheddar during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.



His comment has been met with vehement criticisms by some sections of the public who believe that he is making promises that cannot be fulfilled thereby exposing his unseriousness in politics.



Watch the video below





Nana Kwame Bediako's promise to dredge sea to Kumasi possible - Kwame APlus #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/GJ3W1UEx7E — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 26, 2024

SB/BB