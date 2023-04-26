Ghanaians share predictions about 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has long been regarded as one of Ghana's most significant events in its dynamic entertainment industry.

One category that stands out, in particular, is Artiste of The Year, which seeks to recognise and appreciate artistes who have given outstanding chart-topping performances within a particular year.



As we gear up to VGMA 2023, where nominees for this category have already been unveiled, Ghanaians nationwide are starting to speculate on whom they deem worthy enough to receive this coveted award.



During a recent interaction with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on the streets of Legon Campus and its environs, Ghanaians were asked to share their predictions on the potential Artiste of the Year award winner.



Black Sherif, whose hit tracks "Second Sermon" and "Kwaku the Traveler" among others singles made waves this year, was one of the artistes mentioned by many as a strong contender.



In anticipation of this year's Ghana Music Awards nominees for Artiste of the Year award, some Ghanaians argue Black Sherif has rightfully earned the title due to his continuous production of hit tracks and an individualistic musical style gaining widespread appeal amongst listeners nationwide.



On another note, however, it is worth mentioning that Stonebwoy could be just as deserving thanks to his dominance within the industry over time complemented by hits afflicting positively upon a wide-ranging fan base.

Sarkodie, who has won the Artiste of the Year award thrice, is also nominated alongside King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, and Joe Mettle are also strong contenders for the Artiste of the Year award.



King Promise, who was nominated in the category last year but won no award has had a successful year with his hit song ‘Slow Down’, and ‘Chop Life’ among others.



Camidoh, who won the Best New Artiste award in 2020, also continued to make waves with his soulful music while Artiste of the Year award last year, KiDi, is also a favourite among some Ghanaians.



Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle, who are gospel artistes, have also been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the music industry.



One respondent stated, "Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle are both amazing artistes who have used their music to touch many lives. They are both worthy of the Artiste of the Year award, and it would be great to see a gospel artiste win the award this year." eagerly anticipate the winner's announcement and look



In conclusion, there are a number of deserving artists in the running for the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year, making it a very competitive category.

People in Ghana are anxiously awaiting the winner's announcement and are looking forward to celebrating with the winning musician.



The event is scheduled for May 6, 2023.







ADA/BB