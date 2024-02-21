Ghanaians should learn from Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s marriage to lessen divorce – Akrobeto

Veteran actor cum media personality, Akrobeto

Veteran Ghanaian actor cum media personality, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has advised the general public to take a cue from the marriages of some prominent personalities in the country whose unions have lasted for years despite challenges.

He said he was impressed when he got to know that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia had been married for 20 years. According to him, it is rare to see such a commendable achievement among the current generation.



He urged Ghanaians to emulate how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and former President John Agyekum Kufuor maintained their marriages through thick and thin.



Speaking on Real News on United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Akrobeto lamented the increasing rate of divorce in the country and entreated individuals to learn from the personalities mentioned above.



“Dr. Bawumia’s marriage which has lasted for 20 years is very impressive. Do you think Bawumia and Samira haven’t offended each other before? They do but mutual understanding has kept their bondage. They deserve applause.



“President Akufo-Addo and Mahama have all maintained their marriages till date. Even former President John Agyekum Kufuor stuck with his wife [Theresa Kufuor] until she died recently. This is exemplary but today, people are more concerned about luxurious weddings than keeping the bondage,” he said.

He made the statement when commenting on the 20th-anniversary celebration of Dr. Bawumia and Samira’s marriage that was marked recently.



