Ghanaians should seek knowledge instead of miracles – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has disclosed that he has ceased encouraging some Christians from praying as he claims that most Christians fail to acquire knowledge.

According to him, some Christians have forsaken knowledge and are chasing after prophets for miracles. He stated that some pastors are more focused on spiritism than leading their followers on the right path to follow in terms of both Christian and moral standards.



While hosting the May Day edition of the social and religious program, Nsem Pii on Happy FM, the ‘Tabitha Kum’ hit maker declared Ghana is not progressing as a result of some Ghanaians failing to apply certain moral guidelines and principles resulting in their low standards of living.

"Some pastors are leading Christians astray. This is because these Christians have chosen the path of ignorance by failing to acquire and apply knowledge. Once you despise knowledge your prayer ceases to be effective. How can you pray all day and not work, expecting a miracle to happen?



He however stressed the need for Ghanaians to seek knowledge rather than chase after miracles and signs as knowledge is power.