Entertainment

Ghanaians treat comedians as riff-raff - Ajeezay laments

Ghanaian comedian, Nathaniel Mensah

Fast-rising comedian, Nathaniel Mensah popularly known as 'Ajeezay the Nonfa King' has bemoaned the state at which Ghanaians treat comedians as 'riff-raff' yet use their hilarious jokes to relieve themselves in times of stress and depression.

According to him, people depend on them to release stress after their daily routine so he doesn't understand why some people think comedy is for unserious people.



“Seriously some people think that being a comedian means you are not serious in life or you’re some kind of a disappointment to your family so they don’t treat you with the dignity and respect that every human being deserves.”

“If you ask the Doctor, Lawyer and all the highly revered professionals in Ghana that what do they use to relieve stress and boredom they’ll tell you it’s comedy.



“Which means that despite being treated as riffraff we’re still very necessary and relevant in the lives of many people when it comes to their leisure time. So we ought to be treated with dignity,” he told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central.

