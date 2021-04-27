Ghanaians urged to read widely

According to Miss Ewuade, reading helps identify various combination of words and link them together

Miss Jewel Ewuade, a Lecturer at the Lancaster University, has called on Ghanaians to read widely to broaden their knowledge.

She expressed regret that many people spent huge sums of money to purchase books only to put them on the shelves to gather dust.



“Knowledge is power and for a country to be developed there is the need for the people to read more books to broaden their horizon,” she said.



Miss Ewuade said this at the launch of her book: ‘He lifts up my Head,’ in Accra.



The 150-page book talks about God’s faithfulness to mankind in times of troubles, hardships and afflictions.



This brings to two the number of books she had written in two years.



Miss Ewuade said reading was an act of identifying various combination of words and linking them together in a usually comprehensive manner.

She said reading was closely associated with the works of the Christian Missionaries in the Gold Coast, nevertheless, Ghanaians grasped the opportunity opened for them through that medium and modern education.



“The ability of people to read is a measure of their level of the basic literacy and foreign investors could use this as index of the investment potential of a country,” Miss Ewuade said.



The Reverend Mike Awortwe, Resident Pastor of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, said reading was a key component in acquiring skills and urged students and the youth in general to develop keen interest in reading.



He commended the Lecturer for coming out with such an inspirational book and called for support from all quarters.



Rev. Awortwe urged parents to encourage their children to read and provide them with the requisite platforms to expand their horizon.