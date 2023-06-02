Ghanaians, why are you calling me? - Tornado reacts to Diamond Appiah leaked audio

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado

Ghanaians are filled with excitement and jubilation as Nana Tornado, a well-known socialite, claims to have been vindicated.

In a recent video shared on Facebook, he expressed his frustration and disappointment with those who had ridiculed him when it was revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger had deceived him into believing she was getting married.



Addressing the Ghanaian public, Nana Tornado questioned their loyalty and criticized their tendency to hastily form conclusions without considering the full story.



"Ghanaians are celebrating and saying that Tornado has been vindicated. Where are you? Where are you, some of you Ghanaians? What do I do for you?" he questioned.



He further wondered why people were calling him now after previously claiming that Afia Schwarzenegger had emerged victorious and deceived everyone.



Nana Tornado tackled the issue of Afia Schwarzenegger's marriage deception, highlighting how she had sent him a message on Instagram pretending to be someone else, informing him of her upcoming wedding.

However, once he had received the message, Afia turned the tables on him and recorded a video mocking him.



According to Nana Tornado, this incident exposed the hypocrisy of many Ghanaians who had initially sided with Afia.



"On many occasions, most Ghanaians are hypocrites because Afia Schwarzenegger turned herself into Anas to send me a message on Instagram, pretending to be someone else, claiming she was going to get married.



“After she finished sending me the message, she turned around and recorded a video of me to make fun of me. Many said Afia had outsmarted me, and many laughed at the notion that all the information was misleading; many of them were lies," he explained.



Despite the laughter and mockery, Nana Tornado remained steadfast, stating that he had always known the truth.

He expressed his disappointment in his supposed friends who had joined in ridiculing him.



"I said it was nothing, and I didn't know where some of you Ghanaians had your minds, and then all of a sudden, you are in support of Afia. I remained silent, and what hurt me was the fact that people I thought were my friends were also laughing at me," Nana Tornado revealed.



Even those close to him had doubted his integrity and fell for what he believed to be Afia's scheme.



He urged Ghanaians to exercise caution when it comes to believing everything they see or hear in the media.



Nana Tornado's message to the public was clear: do not easily succumb to gossip or sensationalism. He emphasized the importance of not taking information at face value, especially when it originates from unreliable sources.

"Even people who were close to me, some of them were giving significant captions because they thought Afia had set me up. If bloggers or people in the media tell you that no information will come and land on your head, believe it," he stated.



Furthermore, he called on Ghanaians to show more support and understanding, particularly when someone they know is facing public scrutiny.







