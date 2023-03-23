Ghanaians will blame me even if Medikal leaves Fella – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, said he is usually held responsible for all the happenings around him, including that of his adult friends.

He said people tag him as ‘The bad guy’ and blame him for all the wrongs due to how he has been labeled all these years.



Buttressing his points, he said for instance, if Medikal decides to break up with Fella and abandon their marriage, he (Shatta) will be held accountable.



Shatta Wale made these statements while reacting to reports that he caused the split between Medikal and his former manager, FlowDelly.



“I look like a hawk, but I don’t catch chickens. I am not saying this should happen but even if Medikal is not with his wife they will say it’s Shatta who caused it,” he stated in a discussion with Hitzfm.



Touching on his influence on Medikal’s personal life and music career, Shatta had this to say:



“I don’t dictate for him. He is a whole big man, and he has said it in a way that people will understand that if you want business I have people who can do that… Medikal is a businessman, and he is not saying he has sacked Flow Delly and I know he is working with distributors outside Ghana, and he is okay [SIC].”

According to the dancehall artiste, Medikal’s separation from his manager does not necessarily mean their relationship has turned sour.



“Maybe he [Medikal] has a team that he is trying to project his career, but he is letting people know that he has moved on. He and flow are cool. I know they spoke not long ago and Flow is my brother, and he knows I won’t vouch for anything like that…,” Shatta told the host, Prince Tsegah.











