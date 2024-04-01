Ghanaians would rather complain than support their artistes - Kelvyn Boy

Highlife/Afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has voiced concerns regarding the support system within the country's music industry.

According to him, Ghanaian fans would rather complain about their artistes rather than show support for them.



In a recent interview with 3Music TV, he pointed out that while artistes, DJs, and media personnel are doing their part, the fans are not as supportive.



Kelvyn Boy noted that fans are quick to criticise online but are reluctant to actively support artistes by attending shows or purchasing tickets.



"The fans, however, like to complain more than to do the right thing. Somebody can rather come online, comment, and talk sh*t about artists than go online and book a ticket. They are not playing their part in the ‘support your own’ ecosystem," he said.



He compared the situation to that of Nigerian fans, who he says show immense energy and support for their artistes. A level of enthusiasm the musician said he finds lacking in Ghana.

"I used to think it was the fault of the artistes, like we were not doing something right, but now I’ve come to realise that no, it’s us Ghanaians. We are not crazy like Nigerians. They put energy into supporting their artistes.



But Ghanaians would rather come to complain. That's too easy for them to do than even go online and book a ticket," he said.



Kelvyn Boy expressed his disappointment with the low energy at packed events and urged Ghanaian fans to be more proactive in supporting their own music scene.



He stressed the need for a shift in attitude to foster a more vibrant and supportive environment for artistes in Ghana.



