Gibberish lyrics: Patapaa offers to teach Stonebwoy how to do it better

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghana’s unofficial king of ‘gibberish’ music, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa has offered to help Stonebwoy learn how to do it better when it comes to writing gibberish as lyrics.
Stonebwoy surprised music fans, when he deviated totally from his usual dope conscious lyrics to singing in a language that he invented, in his latest track, Putuu (Pray).
The Bhim Nation’s boss has been trending for some time now, courtesy the Putuu song. After dropping the full version today, Commander in Chief of the Pa2Pa army, Patapaa took to social media to give it his review.
In his message on Instagram, the Swedru born rapper admonished his fans to support the song because it’s something they can proudly associate with. He has therefore requested for a remix of the song featuring himself.
He shared a video of Stonebwoy vibing to the song in his car with the caption: “Are u ready for a Remix ???#Pa2PaSojas, This is our thing, Let’s all support massively… #PUTUUFREESTYLEREMIX
#Bhim #Pa2Pa”
Patapaa rose to fame through his ‘One Corner’ hit single. His Scopatumana verse on the ‘Daavi ne ba’ song also went viral a year ago.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Stonebwoy becomes the first Ghanaian artiste to break Audiomack’s streaming record
- Coronavirus: How Stonebwoy is helping Ashaiman residents
- Stonebwoy becomes first Ghanaian artiste to hit close to 20M streams on Audiomack
- Ashgold C.E.O chooses Stonebwoy and Fameye as his favourite musicians
- Stonebwoy’s skills training workshop calls for applications
- Read all related articles