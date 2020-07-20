Entertainment

Gibberish lyrics: Patapaa offers to teach Stonebwoy how to do it better

Patapaa has requested to be on a remix of Stonebwoy's 'Putuu'

Ghana’s unofficial king of ‘gibberish’ music, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa has offered to help Stonebwoy learn how to do it better when it comes to writing gibberish as lyrics.

Stonebwoy surprised music fans, when he deviated totally from his usual dope conscious lyrics to singing in a language that he invented, in his latest track, Putuu (Pray).



The Bhim Nation’s boss has been trending for some time now, courtesy the Putuu song. After dropping the full version today, Commander in Chief of the Pa2Pa army, Patapaa took to social media to give it his review.



In his message on Instagram, the Swedru born rapper admonished his fans to support the song because it’s something they can proudly associate with. He has therefore requested for a remix of the song featuring himself.



He shared a video of Stonebwoy vibing to the song in his car with the caption: “Are u ready for a Remix ???#Pa2PaSojas, This is our thing, Let’s all support massively… #PUTUUFREESTYLEREMIX

#Bhim #Pa2Pa”





