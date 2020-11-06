Gidochi out with new single 'XXL' ahead of debut EP

Musician, Gidochi

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

The Nescafe 1 song winner, Gideon Alabi known in music as Gidochi has announced the release of his much-anticipated single, XXL ahead of his debut EP, Mixed Feeling, produced by Nigeria’s Kel P on November 6, 2020.

While Gidochi has been known over the years for his hit songs like 'With You', 'High with me' which featured the Reggae/Dancehall act, Stonebwoy.



The young singer shows his Afrobeats side on this new single, XXL.



Gidichi's XXL song expresses his profound love for his lover. According to the singer, everyone has that one person they share an XXL kind of love with, most of the time it’s their partners.



“These days the love on the street is either go big or go home, so a lot of young people in a relationship want the XXL kind of love," Gidochi noted.



In showing his excitement about the new single, the Afrobeats, highlife, and soul musician through his social media could not hide how elated he is about the XXL project.

Gidochi stated: “The voice of the masses must be heard. I want to thank you for your support over the years and also your patience as you anticipated my new project. With respect to your demands, I offer you a single from my project. Let's build synergies as we vibe to the "change"! In your capacity, learn the lyrics, sing it out loud, blow up your speakers, and most importantly share with your loved ones as the theme of the song connotes such! Biggest shout outs to all hands involved in the project! Enjoy and stay tuned! Drops This Friday.”



Gidochi's record label SuperNova records mentioned that this new single is the lead out of seven (7) amazing songs coming out on the 13th of November as part of his debut tape titled 'Mixed Feelings'.



SuperNova records mentioned that: “As a label, we have never been humbled and excited about a project like Gidochis debut tape. We know that his fans after he won the Nescafe one song challenge have been expecting something either a song or a project, well, the wait was worth it.”



Gidochi will bless us all with a beautiful EP come on the 13th of November but for now, let’s all enjoy the Kel-P vibes produced song XXL,” the label assured fans.





