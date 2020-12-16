Gidochi’s 'Mixed Feelings' EP rated as one of the best in recent times

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

Supernova Records signed artist Gideon Alabi known by his stage name Gidochi, since the release of his latest EP "Mixed Feelings" has received positive feedbacks from both music lovers and music analysts.

Popular Radio & Television host, and Entrepreneur Jay Foley joins the list of music analysts showering praises on the singer for the amazing body of work. He has given his sincere opinion on Gidochi’s latest EP.



According to him "Mixed Feelings" EP is the best and a really different music project in Ghana currently, considering the elements/Instrumentation and contents.



The award winning presenter revealed this on the popular morning show "Day Break Hitz" on Hitz Fm which he hosted. In reviewing the EP, Jay Foley was full of praise for Gidochi and applauded him for his unique lyricism and amazing vocals.



"I am being very sincere and honest, I really love this EP. After Tulenkey’s EP, this is the best EP I have personally listened in a while.



I’m urging everyone including industry players to support Gidochi’s music. This guy is very good. Let's give him the maximum push”

Also, Popular music pundit and artist manager, Mr. Logic who was in the Hitz FM studios couldn't hide his profound admiration for the talented singer.



He said,



"You are a dope singer. Your vocals is what really got me. You have a unique way of writing. I like your composition".



He also praised Gidochi for his punctuality after confirming that he saw him at the premises very early prior to the scheduled time for the interview.



Mr. Logic also mentioned that if Gidochi was a Nigerian artist after the interview he would receive various calls from music investors, to help push his career, but the case is different in Ghana.

Gidochi, who made his appearance in the music scene after featuring on Jetey's ‘FaMaMe' with Sarkodie, is currently on a radio and TV tour promoting his EP “Mixed Feelings”.



The project is available on all music stores. https://smarturl.it/fs3295



His latest music video titled “XXL” is also out on YouTube





