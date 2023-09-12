Gifty Akutek releases 'Mbaaba Tuumaa' which is her latest single off her 'Gurimam 'Album

Gospel artiste, Gifty Akutek

Source: Derrick Manny, Contributor

Award-winning Gospel artiste who doubles as a financial risk analyst, Gifty Alale popularly known as Gifty Akutek in the gospel music industry has released her single titled 'Mbaaba Tuuma', a song off her 'Gurimam' album.

The song, composed in the kusal language with a blend of English translated as



"Thank You Father" was released on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Using her musical prowess to appreciate what God has done for her, she came up with 'Mbaaba Tuuma'.



Gifty's vocal strength in the song makes it unique and superb. Known for her originality and unique style of singing, 'Mbaaba Tuuma' depicts the identity of the Kusal people from the Northern part of Ghana.

The 'Omaaliya' hitmaker took a break from music to focus on other related activities and is now back in the music industry.



To her credit, Gifty has hit songs like 'My Redeemer', 'I Have a Friend',



'Omaaliya', 'Gurimam' among others.