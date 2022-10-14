Gifty Anti, Afia Schwarzenegger, others mourn Dr Akosua Brantuo

The late Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo,

The demise of Ghanaian banker and philanthropist, Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo, who was the founder of the Brants Care Foundation, has been described as a shock.

News of Dr. Brantuo's passing was announced on Monday, October 10. The cause of her death is unknown.



This was followed by several messages from her loved ones who could not believe the unfortunate news.



Ghanaian television presenter, Gifty Anti, in a Facebook post, shared memories of the bubbly personality who was an inspiration to women and young girls due to her height in education.



According to Gifty, the deceased was her daughter and mentee.



"I am not ok!! I can’t pretend anymore!!! I am broken!! So what was the PHD for? Was it to prepare you for heaven? My eyes are heavy and my heart!!! My heart Akosua!! I have been trying to be strong since Monday!! But my daughter, my mentee, my friend…today!!! Today is not good Akosua!! Today I am angry, I am sad, I am weak. Lord please comfort her mother, siblings and loved ones!!," Gifty wrote.

Also, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who never had an encounter with the late entrepreneur, also shared a video collage of Dr. Brantuo expressing pain over the death of the young Ghanaian achiever.



"Don't know you, can't stop thinking about you...can't stop feeling sad and sorry for your family. I don't even understand the connection and my emotions towards your transition. Rest in the Lord, Queen, and kindly hug my dad if you see him. May God keep your soul. Rest in perfect peace," she wrote.



Dr Brantuo's last Instagram post three weeks ago was a quote from Kalu Ndukwe, which reads: "The things you do for yourself are gone when you’re gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy."



She had announced to her fans and social media friends of her nomination in this year's African Achiever's Awards.



Social media users across all platforms have described her death as a huge blow to her family and close friends.



















