1
Menu
Entertainment

Gifty Anti celebrates 53rd birthday with a glam look

Gifty Anti Sbbss.jfif Television Presenter, Gifty Anti

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gifty Anti, a Ghanaian media personality and author, has once again proven that age is just a number in her latest look.

Gifty, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on January 23, 2023, received an outpouring of good wishes from her beloved fans and admirers across social media.

She glammed up for her birthday photos.

In Gifty's special messages, she wrote: "Here she is...She prayed and the Lord said “go on… step out in Power and Go Influence”. So here she is… A woman of Power and Influence!! 53 years of the Gs. Grace, Glory, Gratitude and Greatness!! Powered by God!! Cheers to the next level!!!"

The mother of one nicknamed OGA is married to the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

The two tied the knot back in 2015 in a 3-day royal wedding.

Check out the photos below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere