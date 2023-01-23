Gifty Anti celebrates 53rd birthday with a glam look

Television Presenter, Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti, a Ghanaian media personality and author, has once again proven that age is just a number in her latest look.

Gifty, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on January 23, 2023, received an outpouring of good wishes from her beloved fans and admirers across social media.



She glammed up for her birthday photos.



In Gifty's special messages, she wrote: "Here she is...She prayed and the Lord said “go on… step out in Power and Go Influence”. So here she is… A woman of Power and Influence!! 53 years of the Gs. Grace, Glory, Gratitude and Greatness!! Powered by God!! Cheers to the next level!!!"



The mother of one nicknamed OGA is married to the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.



The two tied the knot back in 2015 in a 3-day royal wedding.

Check out the photos below:















