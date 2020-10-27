Gifty Osei cries uncontrollably as family and friends surprise her on her birthday

Gospel Musician Gifty Osei celebrated her birthday on Sunday, October 25, 2020, and she climaxed her day with a big surprise on Sunday evening.

The “Fefeefe” hitmaker had countless wishes all over social within the day and ended the day with a pleasant surprise.



Gifty Osei and her husband Mr. Hopeson Adorye walked into a surprise birthday party put together by close friends and family. Empress was shocked and shaking as she was presented with flowers and balloons and the popular happy birthday song was performed for her with a saxophone.



Gifty was overwhelmed with emotions as she saw the faces of her loved once gathered to surprise her. She broke down in tears as she expressed her gratitude to friends and family for making time for her special day.

Personalities present at the party include; Ohemaa Mercy, Stacy Amoateng, Auntie Bee, Obofowaa, Tagoe Sisters, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, her mother among others.



