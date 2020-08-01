Music

Gilbert Myers releases a new worship anthem 'How Great'

Gospel musician Gilbert Myers, a Ghanaian born American is out with a very heartwarming worship song ‘How Great’ available on all online stores now for streaming.

The gospel singer who derived the song titled from 2 Samuel 7:22 NLT.



“How great you are, O Sovereign LORD! There is no one like you. We have never even heard of another God like you!” the Scripture says.



According to Gilbert, what inspired ‘How Great’ is the realization of how great and awesome God is, and this is because of “my personal walk and encounters with God”.

'How Great’ is a powerful medley with originally written by Gilbert Myers and was produced by Jem Studios.



He has previously released singles like Hand of God, Hallelujah, Hidden, Namo Tamobo and even more to his credit.





Source: Sista Ginna, Contributor

