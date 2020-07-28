Entertainment

Give Akufo Addo four more years - Actor Prince David Osei to Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has called on Ghanaians to extend the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Prince said some of the modalities and structures put in place by the Nana Addo led administration will be beneficial to the country.



He asserted that the journey has not been rosy and smooth but he believes Ghana will enjoy from the foundation laid by Nana Akufo-Addo.



The popular actor emphasized that it would be a bad decision for Ghanaians to vote President Akufo Addo out of power in the forthcoming 2020 general elections.



He stated that another term for the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo will enable them to complete what they have started.

According to him, voting against the ruling party will send Ghana back instead of moving forward because the next government may not continue the projects that were started by the outgoing government—and they will also need more years to understand what went on.



Judging from the previous government and now, the actor is convinced Ghana is on course for greater stuff ahead.



Prince David Osei called for a developmental plan or a workbook that all these political parties would follow when they get the nod to govern the country.

