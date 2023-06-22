Give back operating license to GHAMRO to collect music royalties - MUSIGA

Augustina Addison (green dress)

The Musician Union of Ghana, (MUSIGA), has marked the 2023 edition of World Music Day with a call on government to give back operating license to the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) for collection of music royalties.

The Ashanti Regional Chairperson for MUSIGA, Augustina Addison who made the call said GHAMRO has not been able to distribute royalties to its members due to a withheld operating license.



The seasoned musician in an interview with Jacob Agyenim Boateng on OTEC News said that the operating license has been withheld by the regulator through the copyright office for years, preventing musicians in the country to enjoy the fruit of their labour.



"We are passionately pleading with the government to as a matter of urgency restore the operating license of GHAMRO, because they are unable to collect royalties and distribute them to its members without the license", she said.



About World Music Day



Speaking on the World Music Day, Augustina Addison said it was marked annually on June 21, 2023.

She noted that the day is designated to pay tribute to music, something which plays a significant role in everybody's life.



"Globally, there are several events that occur on this day. In Ashanti Region, we usually use the occasion to encourage people to play music outdoors to participate in the celebration of World Music",



"And as part of activities to mark the day, MUSIGA engaged experienced musicians, music producers and managers, distributors of music, music promoters, media and other industry players, to discuss core industry issues within the industry and share their knowledge on how the industry can be transformed through educating young musicians on steps that can be taken to make them successful in their career", she stated.



Augustina Addison used the occasion to thank the public for their unflinching support to musicians over the years.