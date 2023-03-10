0
Give more slots for Reggae music - Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku Newest Reggae musician, Ras Kuuku

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Reggae musician Ras Kuuku is advocating for more slots for Reggae music in the media space and award schemes.

According to him, the genre is not given much attention in Ghana and he feels Reggae music speaks about positive things.

“The likes of Stonebwoy, Samini, Shatta Wale have gotten the recognition outside the country but we can project more artistes if we give the genre more attention here,” he said.

Ras Kuuku is known for songs like Nwansina, 33&1, Ghetto Youth, Wo, Me Mpeabo, Kwame Nkrumah, I Love You, Mr Government among others

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Reggae Artiste of the Year said Bass Awards, the only scheme which used to honour Reggae artistes in Ghana is no more thus he entreats other outfits to come up with an event to replace it.

“I would want another organisation to come up with an award scheme to honour Reggae musicians. Bass Awards did its best but it was short-lived. I will be happy if another entity comes up with a similar event to honour us”, he said.

