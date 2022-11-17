1
Giving up has been cancelled - Addi Self

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Showbiz Blogger, Contributor

Most often we lose hope in life after several years of engaging in unsuccessful ventures. We tend to blame God, family, and friends for our woes.

But should that really be the case?

Ghanaian dancehall artiste and also the leader of Self Nation, Jafaro Mohammed, professionally known by the stage name Addi Self, turns it up on YFM on Saturday saying “GIVING UP HAS BEEN CANCELLED”.

He also advised Ghanaian youth to be patient and push beyond the limit because there’s a reward at the end of the tunnel.

He also said, “If you know your potential and what you’re capable of doing, just keep pushing. Use the naysayers as your inspiration and keep pushing ahead."

