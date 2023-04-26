0
Givtti Shandon to release Afrobeat jam I Dey Enter Your Eye

Givtti New Song Female rapper, Givtti Shandon

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: Iam Phylx, Contributor

Budding female rapper, Givtti Shandon’s fourth single is on its way to an official release as her newest baby is scheduled to be out making waves April 29, 2023, the first of her works this year. Ringing true to her accolade as one of the most active female artists in the industry since her debut in 2021, the “Ego” sensationalist is keen on making her mark by serving her fans with nothing short of her utmost best.

The new Afrobeat song dubbed “I Dey Enter Your Eye” comes a few months after her amazing feature with one of Ghana’s best, Lyrical Joe. The upbeat tune holds a special twist to it, as it promises to give her audience something to dance to while impressively leaving an imprint lyrically.

“I Dey Enter Your Eye” although a popular catch phrase represents the importance of first impressions and self-love. To Givtti, this caption embodies the idea of beauty lying in the eyes of the beholder. The new jam is one that is inspired by the songstress’s urge to motivate her fans to accept and love their physical appearance and get comfortable in their own skin in an era where body-shaming seems to be gaining grounds.

Specifics for the release of a video will be duly communicated, however the afrobeat singer has disclosed that the video will emphasize more on what inspired the song which will feature vixens with varied body types, shapes and sizes coupled with some interesting dance moves.

Fans are therefore heartily entreated to stream the new tune. Meanwhile, “we don’t play”, “we outside” and “Ego” are still thriving and are a true testament to the distinctiveness of her craft.

Source: Iam Phylx, Contributor
