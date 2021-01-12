Glitz Africa Magazine Issue 26

Cover of Glitz Africa's 26th beauty issue

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa is excited to announce the release of its 26th (beauty) issue.

Glitz Africa since its conception aims to publish high-quality content while highlighting the lifestyle of the new Global African. Glitz Africa magazine has come a long way, evolving to stay relevant and refining its content to suit our expanding range of readers.



The 26th issue celebrates different shades of black beauty with its cover graced by five of Ghana’s talented television personalities; Michelle Attoh, Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah, Berla Mundi, Ayisha Yakubu and Anita Akuffo. Photographer Danny Wonders is our featured talent personality.



The Ultimate Women for this issue are Freda Obeng-Ampofo, the CEO of Kaeme cosmetics brand and the founder and CEO of First Choice Hair & Beauty, Faustina Adofo Adjagar.

We share an attractive list of beauty must-have products for beauty enthusiasts. We have some great gift ideas for you to get your loved ones as well as some gift shopping tips for the holidays. Your favourite beauty and lifestyle influencers also share their personal beauty hacks.



Bambie Bamfo Sam (CoachBino) and Jude Gadzekpo (CEO, FitZone) educate us on the role of supplements in achieving the perfect body. Juliet Gyamfi (CEO, Beautiful Beneath) sheds some light on the need for ladies to invest in quality undergarments and Valerie Obaze (CEO, R&R Luxury) shares her decade-long journey in her beauty business and the way forward.



The issue is packed with great content in our regular columns: wellness, food, inspiration, style etc.

Source: Glitz Africa