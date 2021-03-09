Glitz Africa celebrates International Women’s Day at She Boss 6

The sixth edition of She Boss by Glitz Africa was organized to celebrate International Women’s Day

Source: Glitz Africa

The sixth edition of Glitz Africa’s private networking event, She Boss took place on Monday, 8th March, 2021 at the Residence of the French Ambassador.

It was organized to celebrate International Women’s Day adopting the UN Women’s theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.



H.E. Sophie Anne Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana welcomed the guests to the residence and the event, expressing delight at the initiative for women to gather and share ideas to empower one another.



Dr Agnes Kayitankore, UNFPA Ghana Deputy Resident Representative delivered the welcome address, urging women to do their best to make gender parity a reality.



H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, delivered the keynote address, challenging women to rise up to the occasion and be the leaders destined for them to be.



Tucci Goka Ivowi, CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchange led the conversation on the panel session themed “Woman in charge, how to be the best you’’ with Kate Quartey-Papafio (Founder, Reroy Cables Ltd) and Abena Osei Poku – (MD, Absa Ghana) as panelists.



The speakers relayed a message of the need for women to be bold when they find themselves in male-dominated workplaces or boardrooms as they are more than capable of doing the work and sharing great ideas for the advancement of their organizations.

The second panel was led by the host of the event, broadcast journalist Animwaa Addo from the Multimedia Group on the theme, ‘’Achieving 50-50 Gender parity, an equal world.’’ Speakers on the panel were: Charlotte Osei (UN International Elections Commissioner), Maataa Opare (Group Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Fidelity Bank Ghana) and Patricia Obo-Nai (CEO, Vodafone Ghana).



They inspired women to continue fighting for equity in all aspects of life, including access to work and financial resources.



Samantha Wuta-Ofei, a Life Coach, Marketing Manager & Customer Service Trainer, also delivered a rousing presentation, urging women to celebrate themselves for their hard work. Ofosuaa delivered a powerful poem on the glass ceiling women can reach and the Blossom trio treated guests with melodious song renditions.



Partners for the She Boss event were: The French Embassy, UNFPA, Sunlight and the Glitz Africa Care Foundation.



Guests at the event included Hon. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Catherine Afeku, Nadia Adongo Musah, Niyi Ojuolape among others.























Source: Glitz Africa