Glitz & glamour: The giants at Adjetey Anang’s 50th birthday dinner & book launch

Pusher Wife Ablakwa Adjetey Anang, wife and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mon, 10 Jul 2023

On the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration, Adjetey Anang on July 8, 2023, organized an event in Accra which was not only to commemorate the golden jubilee but launch his highly anticipated memoir and health charity known as the One in a Million-Health Foundation.

The event which was characterized by pomp and pageantry was graced by some notable politicians including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu; and Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People's Congress (APC).

The showbiz industry was well represented with the presence of a tall list of personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Eddie Nartey, Gloria Sarfo, Van Vicker, Fiifi Coleman, Martha Ankomah, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Joselyn Dumas, Jessica Williams, Akofa Edjeani, and Naa Ashorkor.

The memoir tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.

It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.

For the One in a Million Health Foundation, the focus is on providing quality healthcare resources to persons in deprived regions.

The charity is named ‘one in a million’ since it intends to gather a million people who will commit to donating GH₵1 every day for 10 years to helping underprivileged folks.

Loved for his humility and particularly diverse acting skills, Adjetey Anang popularly known as Pusher for his role in the television series, “Things We Do for Love” in the early 2000S.

He has featured in a number of movies including “Deadly Voyage”, “A Sting in a Tale”, “The Perfect Picture” and others. He has also featured in a Dutch movie titled “Slavery”.

Over the years, Adjetey Anang has been honored with a number of awards such as Actor of the Year at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.

Below are pictures from Adjeye Anang's event.





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
