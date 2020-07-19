Entertainment

Glo sponsorship deal was very beneficial – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone

Popular Ghanaian rap artiste known as the father of Hiplife in Ghana, Reginald Osei, aka Reggie Rockstone has disclosed that his sponsorship deal with Glo is what has brought him this far.

According to him, his businesses and entrepreneurship drive have been funded from the Glo sponsorship deal he enjoyed some 10 years back.



He made this statement in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann.



“The Glo sponsorship deal set me up. I am grateful to them and Guinness. The deal set me up. I built a pub and night club from it.”



Reggie added that after 10years of penning the Glo deal, he is still benefiting from the cash he received from the endorsement deal. “I am glad I am here and still making it.”

When asked by Doctar Cann how come the country is not seeing other celebrities who enjoyed the same deal doing so well as compared to him, the veteran musician noted that age is what set them apart.



“I received that money as an older man and I was able to make some investments with them. I am doing well from that endorsement deal.”



Nigerian telecom giant Glo Mobile, upon its arrival in Ghana changed the lives of many Ghanaian artistes with the juicy endorsement packages they offered to them.



Glo Mobile signed some 16 Ghanaian actors, footballers, and musicians including Reggie Rockstone as brand ambassadors in some of the juiciest deals that such categories of persons could ever dream of.

