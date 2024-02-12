Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time: Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba captured in the list

Ghanaian musicians, Wiyaala and Atongo Zimba

Music by two Ghanaian artistes have been named as part of "The Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time".

The list was compiled by 'World Listening Post' managed by respected author Alan M. Tigay.



Unlike other lists, Tigay argued, his "list reflects global reality" not confiding itself to "a few genres," and "just the past few years" and most certainly goes beyond songs performed in the English language as authors of such lists often, regrettably, fail to do.



However, the "inclusive list," he conceded, is "not definitive" by any stretch of the imagination.



"If I can offer one insight it would be that the most one can hope for is a list that is impressionistic. In two years of research I have concluded that there must be at least 10,000 songs that merit inclusion in a roster of the 500 best," he revealed.



The Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list, included songs by legends like the The West's Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Edith Piaf; Africa's Fela Kuti, Angelique Kidjo, Papa Wemba, Salif Keita, and Miriam Makeba; Asia's Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Teresa Teng; and Middle East's Ofra Haza, and Googoosh, among others.

Ranked 316th on the list, was Atongo Zimba's No Beer In Heaven. Just before Abba's Dancing Queen, Wiyaala's Village Sex appeared at the 419th position.



The griot Atongo Zimba, 57, is from Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.



Wiyaala, nicknamed the Lioness of Heaven, is from Wa, Upper West Region.



View the rest of the list here: worldlisteningpost.com/the-global-500-greatest-songs-of-all-time-page-1/