Global Media Alliance announces Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Obrafuor, George Jahraa, Kwabena Kwabena for 2023 African Legends Night Dec. 1st

The 2023 Africa Legends will be held on December 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra

Source: Global Media Alliance

The stage is set for another extraordinary night of African music, culture, and celebration as the much-anticipated African Legends Night returns Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Grand Arena in Accra.

This year's edition is poised to make history with an exceptional lineup – the Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the Hiplife legend, Obrafuor, Highlife icon, George Jahraa, and the master soul singer, Kwabena Kwabena.



African Legends Night has become synonymous with celebrating the musical excellence and contributions of African legends, and this year is no exception. These legends, each with their unique style and musical influence, will captivate the audience in an unforgettable night of music and celebration.



Yvonne Chaka Chaka, affectionately known as the "Princess of Africa," has graced the global music stage for decades with her powerhouse vocals and timeless hits. Her songs, including "Umqombothi," have transcended borders, making her a beloved African icon. Beyond her musical career, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for social causes.



Obrafuor fondly referred to as the "Rap Sofo" of Ghana, is a pioneer in the hiplife music genre. His thought-provoking lyrics and innovative style have garnered him a dedicated following across Africa. He continues to be an influential figure in the Ghanaian music industry.



George Jahraa, a highlife colossus, became very popular when he released his first album “Driver-Banza” in 1990, which was hot with six tracks including “Sanukade”. He has hit songs like “Ashikele”, “Asor” and many others. His performances are marked by an electrifying stage presence that resonates with audiences.



Kwabena Kwabena, known for his soulful ballads and romantic melodies, has become a household name in the music scene. His enchanting voice and emotionally charged lyrics have made him a favorite among music enthusiasts.

Commenting on the lineup, Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, organizers of African Legends Night said "We are thrilled to present these exceptional artistes for this year's African Legends Night."



"Their music has left an indelible mark on the African music landscape, and we are excited to honor their contributions on one stage. This promises to be a night to remember," Emma Wenani added.



The African Legends Night promises an enchanting evening filled with soul-stirring live performances, cherished classics, and an opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of African music.



Going for GHs500 Single and GHs900 Couple, tickets for the event are available at Global Media Alliance, Airport Shell, and Silverbird Cinemas – Accra Mall. Tickets can also be purchased online via www.africanlegendsnight.com. Table reservations are also available.



Powered by Global Media Alliance, African Legends Night is a musical concert held annually with the aim of recognizing and celebrating African musicians who are considered living legends.



The event has over the years celebrated living legends such as Hugh Masekela of South Africa, Femi Kuti of Nigeria, Freddy Meiway, and Ghanaian legends like Amakye Dede, George Darko, Ofie Cudjoe, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Ben Brako, Kojo Antwi, Samini, Rex Omar, Nat Brew, Akosua Agyapong, Nana Tuffuor, Ofori Amponsah and Daddy Lumba.