Global music giant DefJam extends congratulations to Stonebwoy for Grammy consideration

Stonebwoy

Source: Burniton Music Group

Global music record label Def Jam has congratulated international music icon Stonebwoy for his Grammy consideration.

The Ghanaian musician's latest album, "5th Dimesion" received consideration for nomination at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards across the "Best Global Music Album" and "Best Reggae Album" categories. It is also being considered for the "Best African Music Performance" category for "Manodzi", a stand-out single from the "5th Dimension" album featuring 5x Grammy Award-winning African singer Angelique Kidjo.



“From the DefJam Africa family we would like to congratulate Stonebwoy on his Grammy Consideration,” the label wrote on Instagram



The 17-song album was released in April as Stonebwoy's first studio collection in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020 and his first body of work since signing to Universal Music Group's label division Def Jam in 2022. The album features guest verses across multiple genres, spanning afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, and folk. Stonebwoy enlists Nigeria’s Davido, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, and South African amapiano progenitor DJ Maphorisa. Others include Shaggy (Jamaica), Dexta Daps (Jamaica), Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).

Since its release, "5th Dimension" has scored notable industry success, including racking millions of streams on major streaming platforms as well as maintaining peak positions on music charts. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Album Chart, making it the first Ghanaian album to score this success on the reggae charts. Its lead single “Life & Money”, which features UK rapper Stormzy, claimed the No. 14 spot on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Top 20 songs.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is no stranger to the Grammy Awards scheme and its platforms. Aside being a recipient of a Grammy award certificate in the past, for his participation on Grammy nominated project, recently, he featured on the prestigious Global Spin Platform, where he delivered a live performance of "Manodzi" featuring Angelique Kidjo and the 'It Goes To Eleven' series to discuss his creative process. Back in 2021, Stonebwoy received a prestigious invitation to become an Academy member of the prestigious scheme.