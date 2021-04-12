Gloria Sarfo blasts man who said Yvonne Okoro should’ve married before her younger sister

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo

Seems Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, is not pleased with a statement made by an individual about her colleague Yvonne Okoro on social media.

Just when Zionfelix shared a video of Yvonne Okoro and her younger sister Roseline on her wedding day which took place on Saturday, April 10, an individual quickly jumped into the comments section questioning why Yvonne didn't marry first.



According to him, ‘big sisters’ are supposed to marry first.



His comments infuriated Gloria Sarfo so much that she did not hesitate to put the young man in his rightful place.



Gloria who revealed that she has been a victim of such unfortunate statements said it is 101% ok for a younger sibling to get married anytime before her elder siblings.

