Gloria Sarfo breaks silence over body enhancement rumours

Gloria Sarfo, Actress

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo who has been accused of body enhancement has finally broken the silence on the trending saga.

According to the veteran actress, it will be very absurd and time-wasting on her side to hire a surgeon to work on her body.



In a new Instagram post, Gloria Sarfo angrily called out the preparators of the fake news publishers and advised them to do better with their lives.



After lashing out at the carriers of the rumours, she saved herself from insults from her colleagues who have gone under the knife by emphatically stating that she’s not against artificial body enhancement.



Although she won’t personally go under the knife to enhance her body, she has no problem with people who are willing to artificially modify their shapes just to look better and also gain self-confidence.



She wrote;



"So what,,,,

People can’t work on themselves naturally anymore????????‍♀️



Wow,,,, strange and evil-minded people all over ‼



Well, no disrespect to those who feel it's okay to do it, BUT I’m sorry, THAT’S NOT MY STYLE…THANK YOU‼



Such a shame‼



